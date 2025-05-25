PM Modi advised NDA leaders to avoid reckless public statements after recent controversies involving BJP leaders’ remarks on Operation Sindoor. He clarified that Pakistan requested the ceasefire and there was no third-party involvement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states in New Delhi on Sunday, reportedly urged party leaders to show restraint in public statements. The meeting, which focused on good governance and key national issues, saw PM Modi express concern over controversial comments made recently by BJP leaders that have embarrassed the party.

According to sources, PM Modi advised leaders not to speak casually or make statements that could harm the party’s image. “Avoid speaking anything, anywhere,” he reportedly said, stressing the importance of disciplined communication in public life.

This advisory comes after a series of controversial remarks made by BJP leaders, particularly from Madhya Pradesh, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These comments sparked nationwide criticism and gave political ammunition to opposition parties.

BJP MLA Vijay Shah from Madhya Pradesh triggered outrage with insulting remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, one of the Indian Army officials who briefed the media about Operation Sindoor. At a government event, Shah said the Prime Minister had sent a “sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The remarks were widely condemned.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda added to the controversy by suggesting that the armed forces should “bow” to Prime Minister Modi, a statement that drew sharp rebuke from across the political spectrum.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi distanced himself from the remarks, calling him a ‘fool’ and saying such statements had made him a “laughing stock.” Opposition parties, especially the Congress, called the remarks shameful and announced statewide protests.

The NDA meeting, chaired by PM Modi, also touched on other key issues such as caste-based enumeration and effective governance models in BJP-ruled states. The gathering was part of the NDA’s strategy to streamline messaging and prevent internal disruptions ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Modi used the meeting to set the record straight on Operation Sindoor, clarifying that no third party was involved in the ceasefire. He told NDA leaders that the decision to halt the operation was taken following a formal request from Pakistan. The clarification comes amid growing speculation and confusion triggered by irresponsible public comments. Modi’s statement aimed to restore clarity and maintain the dignity of the armed forces, whose actions were being unnecessarily politicised by some within his own party.