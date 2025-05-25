A tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of the forest on April 26, - savagely mutilated - claws chopped off, canines missing in Madhya Pradesh.

A disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve has left both forest officials and law enforcement in a state of disbelief. A tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of the forest on April 26, - savagely mutilated - claws chopped off, canines missing.

Though a forensic examination confirmed that the big cat died of natural causes, the condition of her remains raised suspicion. Five suspects were arrested. Under intense interrogation, two of the accused confessed they were attempting to cast a spell to control their wives.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Raj Kumar and Jhaam Singh told they were acting on the advice of a local sorcerer, who allegedly claimed that tiger claws possessed mystical powers that could grant "dominance" in marital relationships. Kumar said he believed performing specific rituals with the tiger’s claws would empower him to “subdue his wife”, whom he described as “disobedient”.

Following a tip-off from a local resident, a special investigation team tracked down the suspects. The missing claws, three teeth, and pieces of the tigress’s hide were recovered from multiple locations. Authorities believe the suspects initially stumbled upon the carcass while out fishing in the buffer zone. Though they were deterred by the presence of another tiger nearby, they returned the next day to brutally hack off the body parts.

When their occult advisor insisted the spell required the animal’s skin as well, the men ventured back into the jungle once again, carving out a portion of the hide to complete the ritual.

Forest department officials confirmed that belief in black magic and superstitions is still alarmingly prevalent in the region. They have encountered poaching cases involving tigers and leopards for occult rituals before.

“It’s shocking and shows how deeply ingrained superstitions can push people to commit extreme acts,” remarked a senior forest official.

“What a wild way to solve relationship problems. Many of us might be dealing with marital issues, but that doesn’t mean we go around severing claws of dead tigresses. It’s just ridiculous,” said an investigating officer.

The accused were presented in court on May 3 and remanded to forest department custody. Investigators are now probing whether more individuals are involved in this outlandish practice and are also on the hunt for the self-proclaimed black magic practitioner behind it all.