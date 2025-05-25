Lalu Yadav expelled his son Tej Pratap from RJD and the family after a viral post claimed his 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav. Tejashwi and Rohini Acharya supported the decision, criticising his public behaviour.

Tej Pratap Yadav's brother Tejashwi Yadav has said that he was in favor of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel him from Rashtriya Janata Dal for 6 years.

Tejashwi Yadav, speaking to reporters, said, "I neither like nor tolerate such behaviour. Personal life should be separate. He is elder and can make his decisions, but Lalu ji did what he thought was right."

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD and his family after his social media post about a long-standing relationship with Anushka Yadav went viral.

Tej Pratap's post, shared from his Facebook account, claimed he and Anushka had been in a relationship for 12 years.

Soon after, Tej Pratap claimed his account had been hacked and that the post and photos were edited to defame him and his family.

But the damage was done. Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD chief and Tej Pratap's father, issued a public statement on X, saying:

"Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice... From now on, he will have no role in the party or the family. He is expelled for six years."

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, also stood with their father. She wrote on X:

"Those who respect the values they’re raised with are never questioned. But those who repeatedly damage the family’s image invite criticism themselves."

She added that their family is their pride, Lalu is like a god to them, and the party is their temple.

"We will never accept that the honour of any of the three, family, father, or party, gets tarnished by anyone," she wrote.Although Tej Pratap denied posting the photo and later deleted it, the damage had already been done. The images went viral, drawing heavy criticism online for allegedly marrying Aishwarya while being in a long-term relationship.