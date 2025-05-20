India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: ‘Calculated harassment’: Ashoka faculty slams professor's arrest, keep vigil at police station in shifts

Colleagues of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad have been taking turns in "rotating shifts" to accompany him inside the lockup of Rai police station in Sonipat.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Ashoka University professor refused to apologise, didn't meet us: Haryana women's panel chief
The Women's Commission had earlier stated that his comments were disparaging to women officers in the Indian Armed Forces.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: 'Golden Temple head granthi allowed air defence guns within shrine to counter Pak missile, drones': Officer
During the Op Sindoor the Golden Temple management allowed the Indian Army to deploy air defence guns within the shrine to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces foiled Pakistan's 1,000-drone aerial assault in joint defence
Pakistan had launched nearly 800 to 1000 drones across the western border over four days, but they were successfully neutralised through coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: 'Goli unhone chalayi thi par dhamaka humne kiya': Indian Army on Operation Sindoor
The Indian Army on Monday highlighted that Operation Sindoor was a calculated and mission-oriented strike that was aimed at destroying the enemy's terror infrastructure and posts facilitating infiltration.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: In Operation Sindoor, 'Akashteer' system played most important role: Indian Army
The Indian Army's 'Akashteer' system played the most important role in the Operation Sindoor, an Indian Army Major stated on Monday.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Hand over terrorists Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir like US did with Rana: Indian envoy's demand to Pakistan
India's Ambassador to Israel says Operation Sindoor is only "paused", not over, urging Pakistan to hand over key terrorists and calling for a global coalition against terrorism.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Gun systems L-70, Zu-23, Schilka extremely effective in thwarting Pak's drone swarm attacks: Top Army officer
Air defence gun systems played a crucial role in neutralising drone swarm threats from Pakistan, with a top Army official describing their performance as "extremely effective."
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: 'Pakistan was firing in disarray, our reply swift as blade, coordinated as clock': Indian Army
The Indian Army has emphasised that Pakistan's "uncoordinated" firing targeted civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, while in contrast, India's reply was as swift as a blade and as coordinated as a clock.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Haryana: Kaithal student arrested for allegedly sharing info with Pak intelligence operatives
A 25-year-old resident of Kaithal (Haryana), Devendra Singh, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Whole of Pakistan within our range. They'll have to find deep hole: Top Army officer on Pak's plans to shift HQ
Director general of Army Air Defence, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, on Monday said that India has the capability to strike targets anywhere within Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: 'Some progress has been made,' says Trump after call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks
After a 2.5-hour call with Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump said ‘some progress’ was made in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, with the Vatican offering to host negotiations after previous talks failed.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: US imposes visa restrictions on Indian travel agencies for facilitating illegal immigration
The US has imposed visa restrictions on owners and officials of Indian travel agencies for facilitating illegal immigration, aiming to disrupt smuggling networks and hold violators of US immigration laws accountable.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan accuses Nehru of giving Pakistan both water and money under the Indus Waters Treaty
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised Nehru for signing the Indus Waters Treaty, alleging he gave both water and Rs 83 crore to Pakistan, claiming it hurt Indian farmers and failed to bring peace as intended.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 20: Bengaluru rain: 132 mm downpour floods over 50 neighborhoods, disrupts daily life
Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru dumped 132 mm of water, flooding over 50 neighbourhoods and disrupting daily life. The downpour caused widespread waterlogging, impacting residents and prompting alerts across the city and nearby districts.