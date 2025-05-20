A massive landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh has reportedly left hundreds of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims stranded, disrupting the sacred journey along the India-China border route.

Hundreds of pilgrims on the Adi Kailash Yatra route have been left stranded after a massive landslide blocked a key road in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The landslide struck a vital stretch frequently used by yatris, cutting off access and halting movement in the area. Both local residents and pilgrims are currently stuck.

A team from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is already on site, working to remove debris and reopen the route. District officials have assured that rescue and relief operations are in full swing and the situation is being closely monitored. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to remain at their current locations until conditions improve. Rescue teams are providing assistance, and basic needs like food and water are being arranged.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY), organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs between June and September, attracts hundreds of devotees. The pilgrimage, which passes through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, is considered sacred by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains alike.

Recurring landslide threat on Kailash Yatra routes

In past years, the Lipulekh route has seen frequent blockages due to heavy rainfall and unstable terrain, especially during the monsoon months. In 2018 and 2019, several batches of yatris were delayed or rerouted due to landslides, prompting authorities to increase weather monitoring and deploy more rapid response teams along vulnerable stretches. Despite ongoing efforts, landslides remain a recurring risk on the route due to Uttarakhand’s fragile Himalayan geography.