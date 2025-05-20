Uttarakhand madrasas will soon teach Operation Sindoor to highlight military bravery. The strike, launched after the Pahalgam attack, destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. A syllabus committee will finalise the curriculum soon.

The Uttarakhand Madarsa Board has decided to add Operation Sindoor to the syllabus of madrasas across the state. This new lesson will be taught up to the Alia (Intermediate) level. The move is aimed at helping students learn about national security and the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board, announced the decision after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He congratulated the minister on the successful mission and said that students must learn about the heroism shown by the armed forces.

There are 451 madrasas in Uttarakhand, with about 50,000 students. The chapter on Operation Sindoor reportedly will soon be added to the curriculum after a meeting of the syllabus committee.

Operation Sindoor was a major Indian military mission launched on May 7, 2025, after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists. The Indian Air Force targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in just 25 minutes, over a range of 970 km.

Important targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke, and the Sarjal camp in Sialkot. Camps in PoK such as Shawai Nallah, Syedna Bilal (Muzaffarabad), Gulpur, Barnala, and Abbas camps (Kotli and Bhimber) were also destroyed. The operation aimed to break the backbone of terror groups like JeM, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to Defence Ministry sources, India continues to monitor terror activity across the border, especially in areas affected by Operation Sindoor. Surveillance has been increased along the LoC, and drone footage confirms zero recovery at most camps hit during the strike, indicating a successful mission. Security agencies are now focusing on preventing retaliation and cross-border infiltration attempts, while families of the victims in Pahalgam are being offered counselling and support.