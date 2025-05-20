Punjab Police arrested six men linked to Babbar Khalsa International after a shootout in Batala. The ISI-backed module was planning attacks on the orders of BKI handlers abroad, including Harwinder Singh Rinda.

In a big action against terror groups, Punjab Police have arrested six members of the banned group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) after a shootout in Batala. This group was supported by Pakistan’s ISI and was planning attacks in Punjab.

The police said these men were involved in a failed grenade attack on a liquor shop in Batala. They were acting on orders from BKI leaders living abroad — Maninder Billa in Portugal and Mannu Agwan, who is now leading BKI after the arrest of Happy Passian in the United States.

Punjab’s top police officer, DGP Gaurav Yadav, shared the news on social media platform X. He said that those arrested are:

Jatin Kumar alias Rohan

Barinder Singh alias Sajan

Rahul Masih

Abraham alias Rohit

Sohit

Sunil Kumar

They were receiving direct orders from Billa and Agwan, under the leadership of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be based in Pakistan.

During the operation, Jatin Kumar got injured after he opened fire at the police. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring him. He is now being treated at Civil Hospital, Batala. A 30-bore pistol was found from the group.

A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Civil Lines Police Station, Batala.

NIA raids linked to the same network

In a related case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 15 locations in Punjab on Friday. The raids were related to a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year.

The NIA searched places in Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala. They found mobile phones, digital devices, and important documents. The suspects are believed to be linked with US-based BKI member Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, and his contacts like Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey.

According to the NIA, Happy, who works with Harwinder Singh Rinda, is behind many grenade attacks on police stations in Punjab and Haryana. Investigators say BKI operatives from outside India are training, funding, and giving weapons to people in India to carry out terror activities.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the six men arrested in Batala were part of different sub-groups inside the terror network. Some were handling grenades, others helped with money, hiding spots, and transport. Police are still investigating the full network.

This major breakthrough by Punjab Police has dealt a big blow to the ISI-backed terror plans being run through BKI and its foreign handlers.