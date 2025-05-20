Heavy rain over the past 36 hours severely disrupted daily life in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The rain-related toll went up to five in the state.

Heavy rain in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours threw life out of gear on Tuesday as people were seen walking through knee-deep water and traffic jams were reported in many places. The rain-related toll went up to five in the state, officials said. About 150 people were rescued and shifted to safe locations on Monday, authorities said.

Commuters had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.

Potholes on roads posing threat to motorists. Vehicles were stranded, due to waterlogging, leading to long traffic jams in many parts of the city.

5 dead in 36 hours

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city.

According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added. The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar, officials said.

Bengaluru rain: IMD weather update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru has received about 30 mm rain in the last 24 hours. The city had recorded 105 mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday morning.

Rains are pounding several parts of Karnataka, especially south Karnataka, coastal and Malnad region.

Mangaluru, the district headquarter town of Dakshina Kannada, recorded 90 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert at various places across Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to the IMD statement, areas likely to be affected today are Bagalkot, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayanagara districts.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Uttar Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at isolated places in above districts in next 24 hours.

It has appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

"Take safe shelters. Do not take shelter under trees. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances immediately. Get out of water bodies immediately. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the bulletin read.

(With inputs from agencies)