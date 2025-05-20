Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been named to TIME’s first-ever TIME100 Philanthropy list for 2025, honoured for donating Rs 407 crore in 2024 and leading impactful initiatives in education, health, sports, and rural development.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been named among the world’s top changemakers on TIME magazine’s first-ever TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 list. The recognition celebrates global leaders who are driving meaningful social change through major philanthropic efforts.

The Ambanis, among India’s wealthiest families, were selected for their wide-reaching charitable contributions through Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation. Together, they donated Rs 407 crore (approximately USD 48 million) in 2024 alone, making them some of the country’s biggest givers.

Their philanthropic initiatives range from scholarships and rural development to major health and education projects. Millions of Indians have benefited from programs that support sustainable agriculture, women’s career development, water conservation, school infrastructure, and healthcare services—including vision care and hospital construction.

Focus on Sports and Women Empowerment

Nita Ambani, who also owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team along with her son Akash Ambani, has led several major sports development programs. Under her leadership, the Reliance Foundation has nurtured thousands of young athletes, especially women, by offering access to world-class coaching and modern sports science facilities.

“Their successes are even more special because of the difficulties women face in pursuing professional sport,” Nita Ambani has said in past interviews, emphasising her commitment to gender equity in sports.

Global Honour, Local Impact

With an estimated combined fortune of $110 billion, the Ambanis have used their resources to directly impact the lives of ordinary Indians. From building hospitals to providing financial aid to farmers, their charitable work spans both urban and rural areas.

TIME’s inclusion of the Ambanis in its philanthropy list shines a global spotlight on their efforts and reaffirms the importance of private initiative in solving public problems.