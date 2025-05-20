As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257 -- a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required.

Following recent media reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) convened a review meeting on Monday with experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and central government hospitals, sources said.

The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said sources. According to the information, cases in Singapore and Hong Kong are mostly mild and not associated with unusual severity or mortality.

In light of these developments, the expert review meeting concluded that the current COVID-19 situation in India remains under control.

The country also has a robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health.

