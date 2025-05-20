A new Harvard-led study shows that Sadhguru's Samyama meditation can reverse brain aging by nearly six years. It also boosts memory, sleep, and mental well-being, offering a promising path to long-term brain health.

A new study by Harvard researchers has found that a special meditation program by Sadhguru may help make the brain younger by almost 6 years.

This program, called Samyama Sadhana, is taught by Sadhguru through the Isha Foundation. It is a deep meditation retreat that involves strict preparation, including a vegan diet and daily yogic practices.

The study was conducted by scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which are linked to Harvard Medical School. They used sleep-based EEG scans to look at the brain activity of people who had done the Samyama program.

The scans showed that these meditators had brain ages 5.9 years younger than their real age. This means their brains were aging slower — or even getting younger.

The researchers also found other benefits. These meditators:

Slept better

Had clearer thinking and sharper memory

Felt less stress and loneliness

This is important because a younger brain is more likely to stay healthy and avoid diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The study used a special tool called the Brain Age Index (BAI). It measures how old your brain behaves, based on electrical activity during sleep. The meditators’ brains were found to be younger compared to people who didn’t meditate.

What is Samyama Sadhana?

It is an 8-day intense silence program that requires months of preparation. Participants must practice daily yoga and meditation, follow a strict vegan diet, and do kriyas (inner energy processes) like Shambhavi Mahamudra, Shakti Chalana Kriya, Yogasanas, and Shoonya meditation.

Experts speak

Dr. Balachundhar Subramaniam, co-author of the study, said, “This study shows how ancient yogic practices like Samyama can help the brain stay young. It’s amazing to see such old wisdom pass scientific tests.”

Sadhguru also shared the findings on social media. He wrote, “It is wonderful that modern science is able to measure the effect of inner practices. Every person must invest in their own mental and physical health. We owe it to ourselves and future generations.”

The study, part of growing research, shows meditation and yoga can be powerful tools for mental health and brain aging. It also shows how ancient practices can work hand-in-hand with modern science to improve life.