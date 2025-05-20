A 23-year-old woman, who married 25 men in seven months and stole from them, has been arrested in Bhopal. Rajasthan Police said she was part of a gang targeting grooms through fake marriages.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for cheating 25 men by marrying them and stealing their valuables. Rajasthan Police have named her the "loot-and-scoot bride."

The woman has been identified as Anuradha Paswan, and she was caught in Bhopal by police from Sawai Madhopur on Monday, reports The Times of India.

Police said Anuradha was part of a big gang that fooled men into fake marriages. She would marry them, take their money, gold, and electronics, and run away within a few days.

Anuradha had a clever way of doing this. She showed real documents, got legally married, stayed at the man’s home for a short time, and then escaped in the night.

This fraud came to light after a man named Vishnu Sharma from Sawai Madhopur complained to the police on May 3. He said he gave Rs 2 lakh to two agents, Sunita and Pappu Meena, who promised to find a good bride for him, the TOI report added.

Sharma married Anuradha on April 20 in a court. But on May 2, just 12 days later, she disappeared with his valuables.

Police then found out that Anuradha used to work at a hospital in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. After a fight with her husband, she moved to Bhopal. There, she joined a gang that ran this fake marriage scam using WhatsApp to show photos of brides. They charged grooms Rs 2–5 lakh.

Police said after marrying Sharma, Anuradha married another man named Gabbar in Bhopal and took Rs 2 lakh from him too.

Police have also named others in the gang: Roshni, Raghubir, Golu, Majboot Singh Yadav, and Arjan, all from Bhopal.

Anuradha was finally caught when police sent an undercover constable pretending to be a groom. When the agent shared her photo, the police arrested her immediately.

The investigation by police is still going on.