The move impacts Bangladesh's RMG sector, increasing costs and delays. India also restricted other Bangladeshi goods at northeastern land ports. Rising tensions follow Bangladesh's interim government's shift towards Pakistan and China.
- Home
- India
- India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: India clamps down on Bangladesh garment imports, limits entry to Kolkata and Mumbai ports
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: India clamps down on Bangladesh garment imports, limits entry to Kolkata and Mumbai ports
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: India clamps down on Bangladesh garment imports, limits entry to Kolkata and Mumbai ports
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru police foil fan’s plan to hug Virat Kohli during IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium
A fan's plan to hug Virat Kohli during the RCB vs. KKR match in Bengaluru backfired after his Instagram video announcing his intentions landed him in police custody. He was detained at the Cubbon Park police station and would miss the match.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: 'They are entitled to their opinion...': Shashi Tharoor says onus on Congress leadership to explain his omission
Tharoor stated that he will diligently fulfill his assigned responsibilities, emphasizing that while the party leadership is entitled to its opinions, his commitment remains steadfast.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Haryana travel blogger & YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested for spying for Pakistan
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and five others have been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Lured by social media and money, they shared sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from heat
Delhi found relief from the soaring temperature as rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday. The capital is likely to experience rain on Saturday, too.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: J-K: SIA raids 11 locations in ongoing crackdown on sleeper cell modules
Extensive raids were carried out earlier today by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Facebook romance leads to illegal cross-border entry: 3 Bangladeshi women held in Delhi
The Foreigners Cell of North West District Police apprehended three Bangladeshi women residing illegally in the Mahendra Park area of Delhi.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: ‘Happy PM Modi listened to opposition’: Congress leader Kapil Sibal lauds all-party delegation move
The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Baijayant Panda, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule, and Shrikant Eknath Shinde.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-lands in Kedarnath after technical damage, all onboard safe
An AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath after the rear part of the helicopter was damaged.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Chinese leader refers to Mount Everest as ‘Chomolungma’ at Nepal event, grabs attention
China's Standing Committee Vice Chairman Xiao Jie referred the Mount Everest as "Chomolungma", the Chinese name in one of the events in Nepal.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: 'When national interest is involved, I'll not be found wanting': Shashi Tharoor on getting key role
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he is "honoured" by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation, and added that when national interest is involved, he will "not be found wanting."
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: ‘Need delegation that can advocate India’s cause’: Congress omission of Shashi Tharoor stirs row
The Central Government has decided to send a delegation abroad to explain India's perspective on Pakistan's terrorism to the world. The mission will include MPs and former ministers from all political parties.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: ISIS Pune sleeper module case: 2 absconding suspects held at Mumbai airport
Along with eight others already in custody, they are accused of plotting terrorist acts to disrupt peace and establish Islamic rule in India. They conducted bomb-making workshops and tested explosives.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Indian delegation heads to Vatican City for inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister, Nagaland to represent India at the the inaugural mass of the Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City in Rome on May 18.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Selected by Centre, snubbed by Congress: Shashi Tharoor not in party list for diplomatic mission on Pak terrorism
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Shashi Tharoor, Sule among 7 MPs to brief nations on India-Pak conflict, Op Sindoor
In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: The brewing bonhomie between Shashi Tharoor and PM Modi
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's commendations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand out as both intriguing and unconventional. Is it the sign for the brewing bonhomie between the Congress stalwart and PM Modi? Read the full story to find out.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: J-K: Northern Army Commander reviews security in Poonch and Naushera, praises troops
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Poonch and Naushera to review security and praised troops for their professionalism. He also lauded the Chinar Corps for neutralising three terrorists in Awantipora.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif admits Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase during Operation Sindoor
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that Indian ballistic missiles struck Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10 during Operation Sindoor, marking a rare acknowledgement of Indian military action deep inside Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 17: US President Trump stresses need to help starving Palestinians amid Gaza humanitarian crisis
US President Trump highlighted the severe food shortage and starvation crisis in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, urging urgent humanitarian aid to help Palestinians. Over 470,000 face catastrophic hunger.