A 28-year-old UP woman married an idol of Lord Krishna after she received a gold ring as prasad during a visit to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Believing it was a divine sign, she performed a full Hindu wedding with complete rituals.

In a rare and emotional display of devotion, a 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district married an idol of Lord Krishna after she received a 'divine sign'. The ceremony, held with full Hindu wedding rituals, has drawn attention across the state and sparked conversations about faith, devotion and personal belief.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The moment that changed everything

Pinky Sharma told Aaj Tak her life took a different turn three months ago when she visited the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. During her visit, she received a gold ring as prasad, which she believed was not a coincidence but a message of acceptance from Lord Krishna himself.

According to Pinky, she felt a deep sense of connection after this moment and began to understand it as a divine sign that Krishna wished to accept her devotion.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A wedding rooted in devotion

The wedding took place on Saturday with complete traditional Hindu rituals. Pinky sat with the idol of Lord Krishna on her lap as she performed all the major customs, including the saat phere (seven steps).

The next day, like any bride, she had a proper send-off ceremony. The villagers came together as her family, giving her blessings and support.

Her brother-in-law, Indresh Sharma, symbolically played the role of the baraati, representing the groom’s side during the rituals.

Family’s reaction and acceptance

Pinky’s father, Suresh Chandra Sharma, said the family had been searching for a suitable groom for years. But Pinky always insisted that she would marry only when Lord Krishna wished it.

At first, the family did not understand her decision. But after seeing her devotion, and after the gold ring incident, they accepted her choice.

Ten days before the wedding, Pinky’s family travelled to Vrindavan to bring home the idol that would represent Lord Krishna during the ceremony.

Ceremony conducted with full consent

Pandit Ramshankar Mishra, who performed the rituals, confirmed that the marriage took place with full consent. He said that devotion carries a strong spiritual force and should not be dismissed.

Pinky is now staying at her brother-in-law’s house, which the village symbolically considers to be the family of Lord Krishna.

Life after marriage

Villagers have lovingly started calling her 'Meera', comparing her to the devoted saint Meera Bai. Pinky says her life has changed completely since the wedding.

She has decided to dedicate her life to prayer, meditation, and service. She also said she does not worry about her future because she believes Lord Krishna will guide and support her in every way.

Her only wish now is to live in Vrindavan someday and remain close to her faith.

Pinky’s unusual wedding has become a topic of discussion across Uttar Pradesh. While some see it as an extreme step, others view it as a powerful act of devotion. For Pinky, it is simply her way of expressing love and trust in Lord Krishna, guided by what she believes was a divine message.