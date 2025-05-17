New Delhi: Reacting to the all-party delegation's visit to different countries, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday expressed his happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi heard the opposition demand and said that if he considers the opposition's advice, the solution to many problems can be reached together.



"After 26/11 attacks, the then PM Manmohan Singh decided to send delegations to different countries to show the world that Pakistan is a terrorist state and that terrorists are born there...An environment was created in the world that Pakistan is a factory which produces terrorism...During PM Manmohan Singh's tenure, terrorist attacks in J&K kept reducing. The terrorist attacks in 2014 in J&K were less than the later years after 2014," Sibal said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.



"After the ceasefire, I demanded that an all-party delegation visit different countries...I am very happy that PM Modi heard the demand of the opposition. I always say that if he considers our advice, the solution to many problems can be reached together," he added. A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.



The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde. In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations.



"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X. The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.



Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation. The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.



India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.