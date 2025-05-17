The Central Government has decided to send a delegation abroad to explain India's perspective on Pakistan's terrorism to the world. The mission will include MPs and former ministers from all political parties.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s revelation that the party did not nominate Shashi Tharoor for the Central Government's delegation to expose Pakistani terrorism has sparked widespread surprise and debate online. In a post, Jairam Ramesh said that four MPs– Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar– were nominated by the party as per the request of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The omission of Shashi Tharoor—who was ultimately included in the delegation by the Central government—has drawn considerable criticism from various quarters. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the party for suggesting an MP having links to Pakistan.

“One of the MPs named in this list (from Assam) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan—reportedly for two weeks—and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment,” he wrote.





“The need of the hour is to send a delegation that can advocate India's cause. Instead, the leading opposition wants to send in an MP whose immediate family is alleged to have close ties with Pakistan and another MP on whose election, 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised,” Jharkhand BJP member Mayur Shekhar Jha wrote on X.



Author Sharmishta Mukherjee, daughter of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, also criticised the Congress party for the exclusion. “Names of Shashi Tharoor & Manish Tiwari conspicuously absent. The pettiness of Congress under the current dispensation knows no bounds,” she wrote.



Another user wrote, “Imagine having a former UN Diplomat and Minister of External Affairs on your team and him not making the list.”

The Centre has decided that Tharoor will lead the first group. His chairmanship of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, UN experience, and deep knowledge of foreign affairs are the factors considered for his selection, setting aside political differences.