YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and five others have been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Lured by social media and money, they shared sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

A travel blogger and YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, was arrested on Saturday by Civil Lines police in Hisar, Haryana on charges of spying for Pakistan.

She had allegedly maintained regular contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and shared sensitive information with them using platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat.

Jyoti, who runs a YouTube channel under the name Desi-Indo-Joe, had been frequently visiting several countries, including Pakistan.

In 2023, Jyoti Malhotra obtained a Pakistani visa through commission agents and traveled to Lahore. There, she met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who worked at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Danish introduced her to several Pakistani intelligence operatives and initiated communication through encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat.

Jyoti saved a contact named "Jatt Randhawa" and sent sensitive information about Indian locations. She was also active on social media, portraying a "positive" image of Pakistan.

Investigating agencies say Jyoti developed an intimate relationship with a Pakistani operative and traveled to Bali, Indonesia. She was subsequently arrested under sections 152 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923. Her case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Hisar.

Another key arrest is that of Guzala, a 32-year-old widow from Malerkotla, Punjab. In February 2025, she visited the Delhi High Commission for a Pakistani visa and met Danish. Romantic conversations via chats and video calls soon began.

Danish expressed his desire to marry her and asked her to join him on Telegram. On March 7 and 23, she received Rs 10,000 each via PhonePe and Google Pay. She was then instructed to transfer these funds to others in smaller amounts, confirming a funding network.

On April 23, Guzala involved her widowed friend Banu Nasrina in the network. Both reapplied for visas and received approval the next morning.

From SIM Card Supplier to Defence Expo: Roles of Other Accused

Yameen Mohammed (Malerkotla): Assisted Danish with money and visa processing. Devinder Singh Dhillon (Kaithal, Haryana): Recruited during a Pakistan trip and sent videos of Patiala Cantonment to Pakistan. Arman (Nuh, Haryana): Provided Indian SIM cards, transferred money, and attended Defence Expo 2025 at Pakistan's behest.

According to investigating agencies, this is part of a larger espionage conspiracy targeting individuals from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds, exploiting their emotions with promises of love, money, and marriage.

All accused have confessed, and further investigation is underway.