A PIL in the Delhi High Court accuses IndiGo of systemic irregularities, including mass flight cancellations and delays, causing 'inhumane' conditions for passengers. The court will hear the matter on December 10 as the DGCA probes the airline.

PIL Alleges 'Inhumane' Conditions and Systemic Irregularities

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court, highlighting widespread and systemic irregularities in IndiGo Airlines' operations that have led to extensive flight cancellations and severe passenger hardship across the country. The petition, moved by Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma, raises concerns over arbitrary cancellations, unexplained delays, non-payment of mandatory refunds, overbooking, discriminatory conduct, DGCA non-compliance, and broader issues of aviation safety and regulatory accountability.

Appearing for the petitioners, the Advocate submitted that the on-ground situation at various airports has become "inhumane," with passengers left stranded without support, clarity, or timely refunds. He argued that IndiGo, as the country's largest airline by market share, bears a heightened responsibility towards consumer protection and public welfare, yet continues to operate with recurring violations affecting millions of travellers nationwide. During the mention of the matter, the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice noted that the authorities are already examining certain aspects. However, the Court agreed to hear the issue in detail on December 10, acknowledging the gravity of the disruptions and the broader implications raised in the PIL.

Scale of Disruptions and Legal Basis for Plea

The petition also points to media reports indicating that more than 25% of IndiGo flights, around 1,100, were delayed or cancelled in early December, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers across major airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The plea seeks enforcement of statutory obligations under the DGCA guidelines, the Aircraft Act, 1934, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and urges the Court to direct immediate measures to ensure proper assistance, transparency, and regulatory oversight. The matter will be taken up for a detailed hearing on December 10.

DGCA Extends Deadline for IndiGo's Response

Earlier on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports. After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed. (ANI)