A fan's plan to hug Virat Kohli during the RCB vs. KKR match in Bengaluru backfired after his Instagram video announcing his intentions landed him in police custody. He was detained at the Cubbon Park police station and would miss the match.

Bengaluru: Despite the threat of rain, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would have been packed on May 17. The stage was set for a thrilling contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders as the Indian Premier League resumes after the suspension. The match would be Virat Kohli's first IPL match since retiring from Test cricket, and fans were eager to pay tribute. One of those fans, however, would miss out on the spectacle after he posted a video on Instagram claiming he would breach security, rush onto the field, and hug Kohli. Despite having a ticket for the RCB vs KKR match, he has been barred from attending the match and would be detained at the Cubbon Park police station for the duration of the game.

RCB fan misses the match



Sharan, an RCB fan, was behind this stunt. He posted a video on Instagram, vowing to somehow get onto the field during the RCB-KKR match and hug Kohli. He posted this video from an Instagram account named Kabzza sharan. The police, who were closely monitoring social media, noticed the video. After verifying the video and the social media account, they directly contacted the young man.

Police deletes video



The video posted by the young man went viral. Many commented, saying he was lucky to have the opportunity to meet and hug Kohli. Others pointed out that he was planning to break the law. Following the viral spread of the video, the police summoned Sharan to the Cubbon Park police station. As instructed by the police, Sharan deleted the video.



As a precautionary measure, the Cubbon Park police took Sharan into custody. He was held at the Cubbon Park police station until the end of the RCB vs. KKR match, preventing him from attending.

Sharan apologizes in a video



After being summoned and detained at the Cubbon Park police station, his plans were thwarted. He then posted an apology video on social media. "Please forgive me, I will not be able to complete the challenge I posted. The police have called me to the Cubbon Park police station because of today's match. They said they won't let me go until the match is over. So, please forgive me," Sharan said. He had planned the Kohli hug stunt to gain followers and popularity on social media.