Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's commendations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand out as both intriguing and unconventional. Is it the sign for the brewing bonhomie between the Congress stalwart and PM Modi? Read the full story to find out.

Has Shashi Tharoor set a "new normal" for the Congress? The Thiruvananthapuram MP has been unequivocal and unwavering in his praise of the initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government over the years with the latest being “Operation Sindoor” - Indian strikes launched against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress stalwart has praised PM Modi, at several occasions, so much so, the BJP leaders have cited only Tharoor's strong defence of the government to school and shame the opposition, including the Congress.

A history of acknowledgment

Tharoor's praises for Modi are not newfound. In 2015, following his compelling speech at the Oxford Union advocating for British reparations to India, Modi lauded Tharoor's articulation, stating it resonated with patriotic Indians. Tharoor, in turn, expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's acknowledgment, emphasizing the importance of bipartisan appreciation for national issues.

That same year, Tharoor recognized Modi's effective communication skills, describing him as a "master communicator" adept at delivering impactful speeches and slogans. He also acknowledged Modi's positive impression during foreign visits, noting the Prime Minister's ability to leave a favorable mark internationally.

Tharoor has also appreciated PM Modi's efforts in internationalizing Yoga, recognizing the government's role in promoting International Yoga Day through the United Nations.

Shashi Tharoor once praised PM Modi's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that "peace is absolutely important for the world but as our PM said peace cannot be found on the battlefield." These remarks came after Tharoor said that his initial criticism of India's position on the conflict had left him with "egg on his face."

Shashi Tharoor has praised the BJP-led central government for its "vaccine diplomacy" during the Covid pandemic years calling it a "powerful example of international leadership".

In a column titled "Covid’s silver lining for India" written for the English magazine The Week, Tharoor said, “India’s vaccine diplomacy during the Covid pandemic stands out from amid the horrors of that time as a powerful example of international leadership rooted in responsibility and solidarity. By delivering made-in-India vaccines to over 100 nations, India demonstrated its capacity to extend a helping hand when it mattered most.”

Navigating party lines

Tharoor's praises have not always been well-received within his party. In 2021, Congress dropped Shashi Tharoor from the party’s panel of spokespersons in view of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s demand for disciplinary action against him for accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to a select panel of prominent personalities to advocate the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Operation Sindoor

While the Congress has heaped praise on the armed forces over the success of "Operation Sindoor", it has questioned the Modi government's decision to announce sudden ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

The Congress raised tough questions for PM Modi in the light of US claims of mediating the military understanding.

However, Shashi Tharoor strongly defended the Modi government and called the US President "a politician wanting to take credit for something." Tharoor also justified India's decision to agree to a ceasefire.

Tharoor was effusive in his praise for "Operation Sindoor" and had said: "The operation was well-calibrated, well-calculated, and effectively executed. I am very impressed, from the naming of the operation to how it was presented to the world. We had to respond. We could not allow Pakistani terrorists to believe that they can walk into our country, kill civilians, and get away with it. They had to be punished. At the same time, an indiscriminate action on our part could have needlessly provoked an escalation and cost us the sympathy of the world."

The Congress MP also praised the government's messaging on the issue: "We are doing all the right things so far. The nature of Operation Sindoor was right. The messaging of the press conference in which the foreign secretary, a Kashmiri Pandit, was flanked on both sides by women officers, one of whom was a Muslim, demonstrates a narrative against the one of Hindu-Muslim hostility being spread by the Pakistanis like silly general Munir. It sends a very good message."

And when some Congress leaders spoke of 1971 war and the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Tharoor had this message for his party leaders.

“Today's Pakistan is a different situation. Their military equipment and the damage they can do are different. Bangladesh was fighting a moral cause to actually bring people to freedom and liberation. That was a completely different story. This is a different story. We would have ended up with much longer, protracted conflicts with a lot of loss of lives on both sides. Is this the biggest priority for India today? No, it is not.”

Tharoor, a leading opposition leader, gave the BJP enough ammunition to target the critics of the government and accuse the Congress of playing politics.

"I am really surprised that Congress is not listening to what Shashi Tharoor is saying. He is a senior Congress leader and is very clear that let anybody take the credit, but India decided to have this understanding with Pakistan. We didn't want a war. It was an understanding based on our terms and conditions. But you (Congress) want to politicise everything," Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said slamming the grand-old-party.

Tharoor has been at loggerheads with the Congress over his repeated praise for PM.

When Tharoor had first praised Prime Minister Modi for his US visit and then lauded India's role under the PM in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Congress had reacted very sharply to his remarks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had then laid stress on discipline and had given a stern warning to the state leaders that strong action will be taken against those making comments that go against the party's interests.

The Congress has officially not reacted to Tharoor's statements but Jairam Ramesh

has made it clear that "When Mr. Tharoor speaks, it does not reflect the views of the party." Party sources say that Tharoor has crossed the 'lakshman rekha' with his repeated comments on the India-Pakistan conflict.

Despite this, Tharoor has maintained that his praises are rooted in national interest rather than political alignment, emphasizing his role as an Indian citizen first.

Shashi Tharoor among 7 team leads in India's global anti-terror outreach

Shashi Tharoor, under fire from Congress over his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, is slated to lead a high-profile delegation of multi-party MPs to the US in a bid to rally international support against cross-border terrorism.

The central government has chosen seven lawmakers to lead delegations abroad as part of its effort to reshape the global narrative by presenting India’s evidence and stance on the Pahalgam attack directly to foreign governments and international bodies.

In a post on X, the Kerala Congress expressed confidence that Tharoor will present India's case globally.

"At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect. We appreciate the government for recognising the talent vacuum within the BJP and choosing a Congress leader to represent the country," the Kerala Congress posted on X on Friday.

"We are confident that Shashi Tharoor will present India's case at the global level & correct the mistakes made by the Modi Government", the post added.

This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

While the government has not officially announced the initiative, it is understood that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other agencies are currently preparing documents containing facts and instances to substantiate the allegations against Pakistan. An official from the MEA is expected to accompany the delegations.