An AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath after the rear part of the helicopter was damaged. Fortunately, all three passengers on board- a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member escaped unharmed.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "The helicopter crash-landed due to damage to its rear part. All three passengers are safe."

 

The exact cause of the damage is currently under investigation. Further details are awaited as this is a developing story.
 

Uttarakhand launches mobile network in Rudraprayag, offers free WiFi to Char Dham pilgrims
Private training aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, pilot dead