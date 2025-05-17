An AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath after the rear part of the helicopter was damaged.

An AIIMS Rishikesh heli ambulance crash-landed in Kedarnath after the rear part of the helicopter was damaged. Fortunately, all three passengers on board- a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member escaped unharmed.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "The helicopter crash-landed due to damage to its rear part. All three passengers are safe."





The exact cause of the damage is currently under investigation. Further details are awaited as this is a developing story.

