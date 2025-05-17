Delhi found relief from the soaring temperature as rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday. The capital is likely to experience rain on Saturday, too.

Delhi found relief from the soaring temperature as rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the area. The capital is likely to experience rain on Saturday, too.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow," Srivastava said. "Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Akhil Srivastava, an IMD official, told ANI earlier on Friday.

Additionally, IMD has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days.

According to Srivastava, southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions.

In eastern India (especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh), the weather is set to remain hot and humid.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heatwaves in several northern states. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, especially in areas where high temperatures and thunderstorms may occur simultaneously.

Earlier on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that severe weather conditions would hit parts of Uttarakhand "over the next 24 hours".