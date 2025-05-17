Delhi: Congress officially confirmed on Wednesday that Shashi Tharoor has not been nominated for the Central Government's delegation to expose Pakistani terrorism. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh released the party's list on social media, which included Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar. However, the Central Government had included Shashi Tharoor in the delegation.



In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh said that Congress was asked to submit names of four MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism.



“Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. By noon yesterday May 16th, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC,” the tweet read, listing out the names. However, the name of Shashi Tharoor was missing from this list.

From the Pahalgam attack to Operation Sindoor, the Central Government has decided to send a delegation abroad to explain India's perspective to the world. The mission, spanning from the May 22nd till mid-next month, will include MPs and former ministers from all political parties. The delegation will travel in multiple groups to the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The government has decided that Tharoor will lead the first group. His chairmanship of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, UN experience, and deep knowledge of foreign affairs are the factors considered for his selection, setting aside political differences.

By choosing Tharoor, the government also aims to put the Congress in a difficult position. Tharoor has strongly supported the Central Government in the India-Pakistan conflict, going beyond his party's stance. Despite the party's attempts to draw a line, Tharoor maintains that he will express his own views on foreign affairs.