INDIA bloc meeting: Logo unveiling, convenor selection tops agenda; see complete schedule here

During this gathering, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is anticipated to be designated as the convener of the INDIA alliance. The announcement of Kharge's appointment is expected to take place at the Mumbai meeting, with party leaders rallying behind him due to his extensive political experience.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, consisting of 26 Opposition parties, are scheduled to convene in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 for a two-day meeting. The alliance has been formed to collectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, disclosed that the upcoming mega Opposition meeting will witness the participation of senior party leader Sonia Gandhi. He reiterated that the alliance will also unveil its official logo during this significant assembly.

Here's Full Schedule Of The Meeting

August 30, 2023 4:00 PM: MVA Press Conference

August 31, 2023 6:00 PM-6:30 PM: Welcoming Delegates / Guests

August 31, 2023 6:30 PM: Informal Meeting

August 31, 2023 8.00 PM: DINNER MEET- Hosted By Uddhav Thackeray (President, ShivsenaUBT)

September 1, 2023 10: 15 AM: Delegate's Group Photo Session

September 1, 2023 10:30 AM-Afternoon 2 PM: INDIA Logo Unveiling, INDIA CONFERENCE

September 1, 2023 2 pm: DELEGATES' LUNCH Hosted By MPCC & MRCC

September1, 2023 Afternoon 3.30 pm: INDIA PRESS CONFERENCE

Previously, the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had surfaced as a potential candidate for the convener position within the opposition coalition known as INDIA. However, Nitish Kumar, a leader of the Janata Dal (United), made it clear that his personal ambitions did not drive him to seek this role. He expressed his preference for another individual to assume the responsibility of convener for the opposition alliance.

When asked about the speculations surrounding his appointment as the Convener of the INDIA bloc during the Mumbai meeting, CM Nitish emphasized, "I have been maintaining it since the beginning that I have no desire for myself… I have no personal ambitions... I don’t want anything – post). Somebody else could be given the responsibility (Convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working only in this direction."

He further stated, "We all are going to attend the meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's future strategies."

In a recent statement on Sunday, Nitish Kumar indicated that several more political parties were likely to join the INDIA coalition during their forthcoming meeting in Mumbai. He elaborated, "We will discuss issues related to seat sharing and will also finalize several other agendas in the Mumbai meet. A few more political parties will join the INDIA and it will be announced in the next meeting." Kumar, who played a pivotal role in bringing together various parties opposed to the BJP, expressed his optimism about the coalition's expansion.