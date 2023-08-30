Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi metro to run over 100 extra trips to handle festive rush

Raksha Bandhan 2023: To streamline the process and minimize queues at ticket counters, the DMRC has advised commuters to utilize the DMRC Travel Mobile App for purchasing QR code-based tickets.

In anticipation of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro has taken measures to accommodate the surge in passengers by adding around 106 extra train trips on Wednesday. With the aim of ensuring hassle-free travel and managing the festive rush, additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff will be stationed at various stations to operate ticket counters, according to reports on Tuesday. In readiness for any potential crowding, standby trains will also be kept on standby.

To streamline the process and minimize queues at ticket counters, the DMRC has advised commuters to utilize the DMRC Travel Mobile App for purchasing QR code-based tickets. Major metro stations will also have guards and customer facilitation agents deployed to assist passengers.

In the lead-up to the Raksha Bandhan festival, the Delhi Metro saw its ridership reach a significant figure of 68.16 lakh passengers on Monday. This stands as a remarkable achievement, as the previous highest record of 66,18,717 passengers was recorded on February 10, 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

The DMRC highlighted the significance of this achievement, attributing it to the unwavering trust and resilience of Delhi-NCR citizens in the city's top-tier transportation system. Described as a "historic milestone," the DMRC registered an "unprecedented" number of 68.16 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, reports said.

The attainment of this feat stands as a testament to the relentless dedication of Delhi Metro's workforce, the unwavering support from the residents of Delhi-NCR, and the unflagging commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation services. Officials emphasized that this milestone powerfully reinforces their mission to provide accessible, dependable, and sustainable transportation solutions.

During the 29th foundation day of the corporation at the Metro Bhawan, DMRC Chief Vikas Kumar highlighted the corporation's swift and determined response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the adversities, he stated that the ridership remained at nearly 90% of the pre-pandemic levels, underscoring the agility and resilience with which the Delhi Metro has navigated these testing times.

Amidst the Raksha Bandhan celebrations taking place across the nation, several heartwarming scenes have emerged. In various regions, women and school children have been observed tying Rakhis to soldiers as a mark of appreciation and respect.