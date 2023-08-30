Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Langur cut-outs deployed along routes to prevent monkey encounters

    Although an official monkey population survey has never been conducted in Delhi, the unchecked growth of the monkey population has led to frequent incidents of monkey attacks across various parts of the city.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    As the G20 Summit approaches, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on a unique initiative to deter rhesus macaques, commonly known as rhesus monkeys, from venturing onto pathways and event locations. The strategy involves placing life-sized models of grey langurs along roads near the Central Ridge area.

    According to senior officials, around 40 skilled personnel will be hired by the municipal authority to mimic the vocalizations of grey langurs. This tactic aims to discourage monkeys from approaching hotels and venues associated with the upcoming G20 Summit.

    Satish Upadhyay, NDMC vice chairman, emphasized that these measures are being taken in collaboration with the Delhi forest department to prevent monkeys from disrupting the motorcades of dignitaries by confining them within the Ridge area.

    Upadhyay stated, "The langur cut-outs have been put up on an experimental basis, and we will have to see how much actual impact they have on the monkey density. We also have trained people who are experts in making sounds similar to langurs. They will be deployed at various sites across New Delhi to keep monkeys in check."

    However, experts have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of these methods and have stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address Delhi's persistent monkey problem.

    Although an official monkey population survey has never been conducted in Delhi, the unchecked growth of the monkey population has led to frequent incidents of monkey attacks across various parts of the city.

