Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in the heartwarming celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi, as school girls tied rakhis on his wrist on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Modi shared his greetings, saying, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish, this festival strengthens the feeling of affection, harmony, and unity in everyone's life."

This year, Raksha Bandhan is set to be celebrated during the nighttime hours of August 30, departing from the traditional practice of observing the festival throughout the day and in the morning, as done in previous years.

In India, the annual festival of Raksha Bandhan holds significance as it honors the enduring connection between siblings, symbolized by sisters tying Rakhis around their brothers' wrists. This celebration falls on the full moon day, known as Poornima Tithi, within the Shukla Paksha of the Shravan Maas (Sawan month).