Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi; check details

    In India, the annual festival of Raksha Bandhan holds significance as it honors the enduring connection between siblings, symbolized by sisters tying Rakhis around their brothers' wrists.

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in the heartwarming celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi, as school girls tied rakhis on his wrist on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Modi shared his greetings, saying, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish, this festival strengthens the feeling of affection, harmony, and unity in everyone's life."

     

    Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

    This year, Raksha Bandhan is set to be celebrated during the nighttime hours of August 30, departing from the traditional practice of observing the festival throughout the day and in the morning, as done in previous years.

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi metro to run over 100 extra trips to handle festive rush

    In India, the annual festival of Raksha Bandhan holds significance as it honors the enduring connection between siblings, symbolized by sisters tying Rakhis around their brothers' wrists. This celebration falls on the full moon day, known as Poornima Tithi, within the Shukla Paksha of the Shravan Maas (Sawan month).

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi metro to run over 100 extra trips to handle festive rush AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi metro to run over 100 extra trips to handle festive rush

    Kerala: Teen dies after car overturns while overtaking police vehicle; Three officials transferred anr

    Kerala: Teen dies after car overturns while overtaking police vehicle; Three officials transferred

    View Beef was never on the food plate of Prophet Muhammad

    View: Beef was never on the food plate of Prophet Muhammad

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63 August 30 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63 August 30 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal; All you need to know osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal; All you need to know

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 beautiful mehendi design ideas for rakhi MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 beautiful mehendi design ideas for rakhi

    The Convenience of Applying for a Credit Card Online

    The Convenience of Applying for a Credit Card Online

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Global platform features National Award winner Allu Arjun; provides sneak peak of sets ATG EAI

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Global platform features National Award winner Allu Arjun; provides sneak peak of sets

    Raksha Bandhan with 'Gadar 2': 'Buy 2 get 2' free ticket offer for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's hit film RBA

    Raksha Bandhan with 'Gadar 2': 'Buy 2 get 2' free ticket offer for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's hit film

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon