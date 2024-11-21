Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Khan Market in Delhi has been ranked as the 22nd most expensive retail location globally, retaining its title as India’s priciest high street, with a 7% increase in annual rental rates, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report. The study, which tracks rental trends in 138 global retail hubs, shows Khan Market’s rents at $229 per square foot (approx. Rs 19,330).

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Delhi's Khan Market has been ranked as the 22nd most expensive retail location worldwide, maintaining its position as India’s costliest high street, with a 7% year-on-year increase in rental rates, according to a report released on Thursday. The Cushman & Wakefield study, which examines rental trends in 138 urban and luxury retail destinations globally, revealed that Khan Market's annual rents stand at $229 per square foot (approximately Rs 19,330).

'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video

Notably, Delhi-NCR is now home to India’s top three most expensive retail high streets. In addition to Khan Market, Connaught Place in Delhi and Galleria Market in Gurgaon are also prominent in the APAC rankings, with annual rental rates of $158 (Rs 13,335) and $156 (Rs 13,166) per square foot, respectively.

According to the report, Bengaluru's Indiranagar recorded the highest rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while Chennai's Anna Nagar was identified as the most affordable retail location.

The scarcity of retail space in the area leads to fierce competition, driving up rental prices.

Milan's Via Montenapoleone, where rents have increased by almost a third in the last two years, has surpassed New York's Upper 5th Avenue to claim the title of the world's most expensive retail destination, according to the report.

The competitive pressure for limited space led to rental growth in 57% (79) of the 138 locations surveyed, while only 14% (19) experienced declines, and the remaining 29% (40) saw flat rental rates.

India’s slowest train: The historic Howrah-Amritsar Mail and its 37-hour journey

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video shk

'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

Gautam Adani's US indictment: Adani Group dubs $250 million bribery charge as 'baseless', vows legal action

Top executive of Mumbai IT firm duped of Rs 6 point 3 crore in Pune largest online scam anr

Top executive of Mumbai IT firm duped of Rs 6.3 Crore in Pune’s largest online scam

Recent Stories

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

West Bengal government employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when AJR

West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer ATG

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon