Donald Trump asks Elon Musk, his son to join family photo; Internet says 'wholesome moment' (WATCH)

US President-elect Donald Trump pulled tech billionaire Elon Musk and his son into a family photo on election night, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump pulled tech billionaire Elon Musk and his son into a family photo on election night, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Trump is seen in the video taking pictures with family members including his son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as Kai Trump. 

“We have to get Elon with his boy,” Trump can be heard asking the cameraman in the video, adding the tech billionaire’s son is “gorgeous” and “perfect,” as Musk steps in alongside Trump and his family.

Netizens have loved the chemistry between Trump and Elon, calling it a 'wholesome moment' and a family photo.

A user wrote, "He is more than MAGA, he is family."

Another user commented, "Elon Musk and little X is now part of the Trump family."

"This is quite wholesome," one wrote.

On Monday, Kai Trump also posted a photo with Musk on X captioned, “Elon achieving uncle status”.

Donald Trump lauds 'amazing' Elon Musk in victory speech

Elon Musk heavily supported Donald Trump in his bid for the US presidency, endorsing him following his assassination attempt in July. He also made appearances at rallies for Trump and started America PAC, giving a pro-Trump super PAC, giving $118 million to the committee.

“The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight,” Musk posted on the social platform X last week.

Meanwhile, in his victory speech last week, Trump also gave a special shoutout to Musk.

Referring to Musk, Donald Trump said, "A star is born," adding that the US needs "to protect our genuises, we don't have many of them".

"We have a new star, a star is born: Elon," Trump told his supporters "He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning."

