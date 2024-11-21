Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

These elegant poles and lights will greet devotees along every major route leading to the Sangam, offering a perfect blend of Indian culture and modernity while providing a divine experience.  

First Published Nov 21, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

The Yogi government is taking innovative steps to make Mahakumbh 2025 a divine and grand spectacle. As part of these efforts, the entire fair area is being adorned with decorative lights. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. is installing a network of 485 designer streetlight poles across the fairgrounds at a cost of ₹8 crore. 

Superintending Engineer Mahakumbh, Manoj Gupta said, "Under the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Electricity Department is undertaking large-scale initiatives to enhance the grandeur of Mahakumbh. Decorative lights and designer poles are integral to this effort, illuminating key routes such as Lal Sadak, Kali Sadak, Triveni Sadak, and the Parade area. Themed around Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Vishnu, these lights aim to bring spiritual serenity and aesthetic charm to the devotees’ experience." 

Executive Engineer Anoop Singh highlighted that permanent poles are being installed this time, replacing temporary structures to retain the area’s beauty even after the Mahakumbh. He added, "Each pole is adorned with sacred urns and intricate depictions of deities, adding cultural vibrancy to the fairgrounds. The project is scheduled for completion by December 15, after which the illuminated fairgrounds will offer a breathtaking nighttime spectacle." 

This initiative by the Electricity Department is a first-of-its-kind effort to make Mahakumbh an unforgettable experience for millions of devotees. By merging modern technology with cultural heritage, the project elevates Mahakumbh to the status of a world-class event. 

The decorative poles will remain as permanent landmarks, enabling future tourists to enjoy this grandeur. With its divine lighting and cultural richness, Mahakumbh 2025 will stand as a symbol of India’s heritage and progress, evoking spiritual energy and pride among all visitors.

