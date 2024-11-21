'Adani power, Modi power': Rahul Gandhi's presser on US indictment faces power cut, WATCH viral video

As Rahul Gandhi accused Gautam Adani of corruption and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding him, a sudden power outage plunged the room into darkness, leaving Rahul Gandhi chuckling in the middle of his serious remarks.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi once again targeted industrialist Gautam Adani in a fiery press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. As he accused Adani of corruption and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding him, an unexpected moment stole the show—a sudden power outage plunged the room into darkness, leaving Rahul Gandhi chuckling in the middle of his serious remarks.

The brief blackout, lasting barely 5-6 seconds, caused an awkward pause but didn’t deter Gandhi from continuing his sharp comments. The Congress leader quipped with a smile, 'Adani power, Modi power'- a rare lighthearted moment during an otherwise intense session.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Adani

Rahul Gandhi didn’t mince words, accusing Gautam Adani of involvement in a solar energy bribery scandal. "It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr. Adani has violated both Indian and American laws. He has been indicted in the US. I am wondering why Mr. Adani is still a free man in this country. Chief Ministers have been arrested for much less," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further alleged that Adani has committed a Rs 2,000 crore scam and likely many others, while law enforcement remains silent.

"This isn’t just about Adani; we have been raising these concerns repeatedly. This development vindicates our stance. It's clear that the Prime Minister is protecting Mr. Adani and is complicit in this corruption," Gandhi charged.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticized the "Ek hain to safe hain" slogan, implying that the partnership between PM Modi and Adani ensures their mutual safety. He called for Adani's immediate arrest, thorough interrogation, and the removal of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, whom he described as Adani's "protector." Gandhi also demanded an investigation into her role.

"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government is shielding him," Gandhi asserted. He urged for an impartial probe that extends to all states, irrespective of the ruling party, to uncover the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

