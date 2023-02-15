Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge

On Sunday, Darshan Solanki (18) died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the institute's Powai campus. Solanki, originally from Ahmedabad, was a first-year BTech (Chemical) student.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale visited the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday, February 15 and demanded a detailed probe into the death of a first-year 'Dalit' student and allegations of caste discrimination against him.

On Sunday, Darshan Solanki (18) died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the institute's Powai campus. Solanki, originally from Ahmedabad, was a first-year BTech (Chemical) student.

On Tuesday, the IIT Bombay denied charges of caste bias in the institute, saying that preliminary information from the deceased's friends suggested no discrimination, urging students to wait until police and internal investigations into the case were completed.

Athawale said that he had demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. There have been allegations of caste discrimination against BTech students. I've asked the authorities to look into this as well. He said that action should be taken if necessary.

The Union Minister said Solanki called his father on Sunday and told him that, except for one paper, his other first-semester exams went well.

His father assured him that he had nothing to worry about and would visit Mumbai soon. However, he claimed Solanki died after jumping from his hostel half an hour later.

"This is a serious incident. A Dalit student committed suicide in 2014. Another student committed suicide outside IIT B six months ago. I am also aware that two IIT Madras students committed suicide. Such incidents are becoming more common and must be thoroughly investigated," said Athawale.

Also, Athawale said that he would make efforts to secure financial assistance for Solanki's family members from the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments.

"I have requested an appointment with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Athawale asserted, adding that necessary action would be taken.

Solanki's death was labelled an institutional murder by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a student group. However, the institute refuted such claims and said that it takes every precaution to make the campus as inclusive as possible and has zero tolerance for discrimination.

In its statement on Tuesday, the institute said, "Once admitted, caste identity is never revealed to anyone (students or faculty), and the institute warns students not to seek proxy information such as entrance exam rankings."

The Institute also warns students against discrimination from the moment they enter IIT. While no action can be 100 per cent effective, discrimination by students, if it occurs at all, is an exception.

The report further added students at IIT Bombay can contact the SC/ST student cell if they have any concerns, including discrimination. Over the years, there have been very few complaints to the cell, whether against faculty or other students, and only one case has been found to have substance, and strict action has been taken.

(With inputs from PTI)

