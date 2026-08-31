The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has warned citizens against tampering with mobile IMEI numbers, calling it a punishable offence under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, attracting up to 3 years in jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned citizens against tampering with or misusing telecommunication identifiers, including the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of mobile devices, amid the rapid expansion of mobile connectivity and digital services across India.

The DoT said misuse of telecommunication identifiers can compromise the safety of citizens and pose risks to the security and integrity of telecommunication networks. The Government of India has put in place stringent legal provisions to prevent tampering with and misuse of unique telecommunication identifiers.

Legal Consequences and Penalties

The DoT reiterated that tampering with IMEI numbers or using devices with unauthorised or tampered telecommunication identifiers is a punishable offence under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the rules framed thereunder. As per the Ministry of Communications, Section 42(3)(c) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 prohibits tampering with telecommunication identifiers, while Section 42(3)(e) prohibits obtaining Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) or telecommunication identifiers through fraud, cheating or impersonation. "Violations may attract imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both. Such offences are cognizable and non-bailable under Section 42(7) of the Act. Under Section 42(6), persons who abet or promote the commission of such offences are also liable to the same punishment," the Ministry said.

Advisory for Citizens

The DoT advised citizens to refrain from using, procuring or assembling devices such as modems, modules, SIM Boxes or other equipment with configurable or tampered IMEIs. It also cautioned citizens against procuring SIM cards through fake documents, fraud, cheating or impersonation; transferring, selling or handing over SIM cards obtained in their name to others who may misuse them; and using mobile applications, websites or any other means to modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecommunication identifiers.

Citizens should also note that procuring SIM cards in their own name and subsequently loaning, renting or "muling" SIMs for misuse in cyber fraud or any other unlawful activity may result in legal liability for the original subscriber.

Verification and Protection with Sanchar Saathi

The DoT said using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, obtaining SIM cards through fraudulent means or transferring SIM cards to persons who misuse them can have serious legal consequences. The department encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and make use of digital tools available through the Sanchar Saathi initiative to verify and secure their mobile handsets. The IMEI details of a mobile handset can be verified through the Sanchar Saathi platform. The service enables citizens to check details such as the brand name, model name and manufacturer information associated with the device.

The government has put in place measures to prevent the misuse of telecommunication resources and strengthen the safety and security of India's telecommunications ecosystem. Citizens can access various services available under the Sanchar Saathi initiative to verify and protect their mobile connections and devices. The DoT said compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the rules framed thereunder is essential for preventing telecom-related fraud, protecting citizens and ensuring a safe, secure and trusted telecommunication environment. Citizens are encouraged to visit the Sanchar Saathi Portal at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in or download the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App to access the various citizen-centric services available on the platform. (ANI)