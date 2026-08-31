Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the state's dairy sector, directing officials to strengthen milk production, expand the cooperative network, and enhance processing capacity to build a stronger dairy value chain across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the dairy sector in the state and directed the Directorate of Dairy Development to undertake focused measures to strengthen milk production, expand the cooperative network, enhance processing capacity and build a stronger dairy value chain.

According to the release, the Chief Minister reviewed the overall availability of milk in the state, including production, demand and the district-wise milk base. The status of Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS), including the gap between organised and registered societies, was also discussed.

The meeting further reviewed the implementation of the Rs 5 subsidy scheme, including its coverage, the DCS registration portal and gaps in beneficiary coverage. The meeting also assessed the existing, underutilised and upcoming milk processing facilities and discussed a five-year roadmap for the dairy sector, with emphasis on strengthening Dairy Cooperative Societies, milk procurement, processing and the overall value chain.

Assam's Current Milk Production and Infrastructure

Officials of the department informed the Chief Minister that Assam currently produces 33.53 lakh litres of milk per day, with annual milk production standing at 12,240 lakh litres. The state has 2,006 organised Dairy Cooperative Societies, of which 1,032 are registered. The existing milk processing capacity is 4.95 lakh litres per day, while an additional capacity of 4.20 lakh litres per day is coming up.

Upcoming Milk Processing Facilities

The upcoming milk processing projects are located at Bajali, Kaliapani in Jorhat; Lahowal in Dibrugarh; Rangajan Gaon in Dhemaji; Jamugurihat in Sonitpur and Rani in Kamrup district, according to the release.

Roadmap for a Stronger Dairy Sector

To evolve a coordinated strategy for further strengthening the sector, the Chief Minister directed officials to organise a day-long brainstorming session with participation from the Veterinary Department, Cooperative Department, milk processors and dairy farmers. The session will focus on reorienting the subsidy framework, identifying gaps and high milk-producing areas, promoting traditional milk production pockets, examining the feasibility of a hub-and-spoke model for milk collection and processing, addressing gaps in processing infrastructure and establishing Dairy Cooperative Societies in every village.

Strengthening Directorate and Data Collection

Sarma also directed the immediate filling up of vacant posts in the Dairy Directorate through direct recruitment and promotion. He further directed the conduct of a comprehensive livestock survey to facilitate evidence-based planning and targeted interventions for the development of the sector.

Emphasis on Indigenous Breeds and Women-led Cooperatives

The Chief Minister laid particular emphasis on the conservation and promotion of the Lakhimi breed and directed officials to undertake focused efforts through women-led Dairy Cooperative Societies. He stressed the need to strengthen the dairy ecosystem through greater participation of women, wider cooperative coverage, improved procurement and enhanced processing infrastructure.

The Chief Minister's directions are aimed at expanding the reach of the organised dairy sector, improving milk procurement and processing, strengthening the cooperative network and creating sustainable opportunities for dairy farmers across Assam.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and Fisheries Nilima Devi, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, KC Samria, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi and senior officers of the Directorate of Dairy Development were present at the meeting. (ANI)