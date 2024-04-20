Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'How can tea-seller's son talk about IITs, IIMs?': Jodhpur Congress candidate's shocker on PM Modi (WATCH)

    In a shocking statement amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Jodhpur Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble origins as the son of a tea seller. 

    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    In the vibrant political landscape of India, where elections often ignite fervent debates and impassioned discourse, it's not uncommon to witness politicians exchanging barbs and criticisms. However, recent remarks made by Jodhpur Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda have sparked controversy and drawn widespread condemnation for their disrespectful nature.

    In a shocking statement amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress' Karan Singh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble origins as the son of a tea seller. Singh's comments, captured on video, not only targeted the Prime Minister personally but also belittled his achievements and credentials. Singh's incredulity at a "tea seller's son" aspiring to speak on matters such as the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has ignited a firestorm of criticism.

    Also read: 'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    Speaking to an online media channel, Singh said, "Where did IITs and IIMs originate in our country? Did you give birth to these institutions? You used to make tea in your house. How can a tea-seller's son speak such rubbish?"

    The Jodhpur Congress candidate's comments have sparked a massive social media outburst, with several netizens slamming Singh for mocking PM Modi's humble roots.

    "Congress leader Karan Singh's disrespectful remarks about PM Narendra Modi's father, just because he was a tea seller. These people are unable to match up the popularity and vision of PM Modi and thus they keep attacking him personally which boomerangs to them . This sentiment is driving Jodhpur residents to vote for BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," said one user on X.

    Another irked user said, "The deep rooted hatred of Congressmen for the poor (especially the tea sellers). They only understand the boot licking of dynasts who were born with a silver spoon in their mouths."

    "Congress candidate from Jodhpur Karan Singh is disrespecting PM Modi’s father simply because he was a poor tea seller! Is this characteristic of Congress to disrespect disadvantaged groups? Is he the new Mani Shankar Aiyer? People of Jodhpur should take note before voting and support Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming elections!" said a third user.

    A fourth user noted, "Congress cannot accept the reality of how an ordinary tea seller rose to become the Prime Minister of India. Karan Singh, a Congress candidate from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, exemplifies this sentiment through his language towards Prime Minister Modi."

    Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats of Rajasthan that will be closely watched

    A close aide of Sachin Pilot, Karan Singh will be taking on BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Jodhpur constituency for the first time. Shekhawat is eyeing a hat-trick from the Jodhpur seat after he defeated Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav in 2019.

    Jodhpur's electoral fate will be decided on April 25, during Phase 2 of the voting process. The eager anticipation surrounding this electoral contest will culminate on June 4, the scheduled date for the counting of votes and the announcement of results.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
