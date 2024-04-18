Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    Viral video captures Congress candidate facing voter backlash in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, over Ram Mandir stance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    As the political fervor intensifies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a video capturing a significant moment in Rajasthan has gone viral, shedding light on the sentiments of the electorate. In the heart of Jodhpur, a scene unfolded in a park that underscores the prevailing political dynamics and the enduring influence of emotive issues.

    In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, Jodhpur's Congress candidate, Karan Singh Uchiyarda, encountered unexpected resistance from voters. The video showcases a critical juncture where the candidate faced vehement opposition from the electorate, echoing a resounding sentiment encapsulated in the chant: "Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them."

    Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    The Congress' Jodhpur constituency candidate ventured into a local park in pursuit of votes, as seen in the viral video. Initially greeted with what appeared to be a warm reception, the atmosphere swiftly transformed as the crowd erupted into fervent chants of "Jai Shree Ram."

    However, the defining moment arose when the electorate unequivocally voiced their stance: "Jo Ram Mandir ke virodhi hai, hum unke virodhi hain (Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them)." This emphatic declaration underscored the deep-seated significance of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in January this year.

    Caught off guard by the unexpected backlash, the Congress candidate found himself grappling with the prevailing sentiment as public support appeared to sway towards BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    In the 2019 general elections, BJP's Shekhawat clinched victory with 788,888 votes, defeating Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot by 274,440 votes. For the upcoming polls, Congress roped in Sachin Pilot loyalist Uchiyarda, with the hope of clinching this constituency.

    The date of voting for Jodhpur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is April 25 (Phase 2). The date of counting and announcement of results is on June 4.

    Also read: 'Annamalai wave in TN': BJP leader's poster on sailing boats ahead of LS Elections 2024 breaks internet

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru South constituency profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy? vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine (WATCH)

    AMAZING India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH) snt

    AMAZING! India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH)

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH)

    Mukesh Ambani: Do you know he owns THIS lavish hotel in UK with 49 rooms, 13 tennis courts and more? gcw

    Do you know Mukesh Ambani owns THIS lavish hotel in UK with 49 rooms, 13 tennis courts and more?

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning in a white bodycon dress as she slays it at 50 RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning in a white bodycon dress as she slays it at 50

    Entertainment Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 7 times MI captain Hardik Pandya's wife stunned in black outfits osf

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 7 times MI captain Hardik Pandya's wife stunned in black outfits

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight RBA EAI

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon