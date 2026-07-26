A video of two women allegedly being beaten after they were suspected of theft at the Nagni Mata Temple fair in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur has gone viral. The incident has sparked debate over vigilante justice, with many saying the women should have been handed to police. Nurpur police have registered a case.

A video showing two women allegedly being beaten after they were suspected of stealing at a temple fair in Himachal Pradesh has sparked a heated debate on social media. The incident reportedly took place at the Nagni Mata Temple premises in Nurpur, Kangra district, during a weekly fair. The video, which has since gone viral, appears to show an elderly man hitting the two women with his shoes. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are still being investigated.

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Women allegedly beaten over theft suspicion

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the two women were allegedly caught on suspicion of theft during the fair. The viral video shows them being confronted by people at the spot.

An elderly man is seen allegedly hitting the women with his shoes as several people stand nearby.

The identities of the women and the other people seen in the video have not been confirmed so far.

It is also not clear from the available information whether the women were actually involved in any theft. Police are looking into the matter and verifying the claims surrounding the incident.

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Police register case and begin probe

Nurpur police have taken note of the viral video and registered a case in connection with the incident. A case has reportedly been registered under Section 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are examining the authenticity of the video, as well as when and where the incident took place. They are also working to establish the roles of the people involved.

The identities of the alleged accused have not yet been confirmed.

The police have made it clear that no person has the right to take the law into their own hands or punish someone on their own. The department has said that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty after the investigation.

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Social media users question 'street justice'

The video has led to strong reactions online, with many users questioning why the women were not simply handed over to the police if they were suspected of stealing.

One widely shared reaction said that even if the women were caught stealing, the correct course of action would have been to report the matter to the police and allow the legal system to deal with it.

Another user questioned who had given the man the right to punish the women, arguing that the alleged theft should first have been investigated and any punishment should have been decided by a court.

Several other users also criticised the act of publicly beating the women and said that such incidents cannot be justified in the name of catching suspected thieves.

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Some users defend the action

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

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Some social media users said that if the women were genuinely caught stealing, they should face consequences. However, even among such reactions, some users said they should have been handed over to the police rather than being beaten.

The debate has therefore centred on a larger question: whether members of the public should be allowed to punish people they suspect of wrongdoing.

Many users strongly rejected the idea of vigilante justice, saying that allegations of theft must be investigated and dealt with through the police and courts.

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Police urge people not to spread unverified claims

Nurpur police have appealed to the public not to circulate misleading or unverified information about the incident on social media.

The police have also asked anyone with credible evidence or information about the incident to approach the nearest police station.

Authorities have assured the public that the matter will be investigated in a fair and transparent manner.

As the truth behind the theft allegation is still being investigated, the police have stressed that accusations must be dealt with through due process and that no one is above the law.

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