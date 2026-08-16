The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into a shootout in Hanur, Chamarajanagar, where three suspected poachers were killed in an encounter with forest officials. The officials claimed they shot in self-defense.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the shootout in the Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, in which three people were killed. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Reddy stated that the government will take action against forest officials if any mistakes were committed on their part.

Minister Details Encounter

Reddy said four people were allegedly found carrying unlicensed guns and bags containing deer meat in the reserve forest area under Hanur taluk. "In the reserve forest that comes under Hanur Taluk, Shagyam Division, Hale-Muri, Datti, Chikkanallur, four people were carrying a gun without a licence. Their names are: Antony Swamy, John Rose Peter, Kumar bin Sawariyappan, and Mahim Das. In the early morning, by 5 am, our Shekraya, Arif, Anil Kumar, and then Mahadevanayak were going on the LA Mada D-line route. Then, in another team were Rohith and Sri Shivaraju. Two teams. Early in the morning, by 5 am, these four people were coming with four bags of deer meat and guns," the minister described the incident.

"At that time, according to our forest department people, they shot to safeguard their lives. But this morning, our Chief Minister ordered a magisterial inquiry. After an inquiry, the actual position will be known. After that, we will take necessary action. If any mistakes are committed by our officer, we will definitely take action," he added.

Inquiry Confirmed, Murder Complaint Lodged

The incident took place in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area of Chamarajanagar district and resulted in the deaths of three men. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a magistrate-led investigation has been ordered into the Hanur shootout in which three suspected poachers were killed in firing allegedly by forest personnel, asserting that the complete facts of the incident will be known only after the probe.

Meanwhile, the wife of one of the deceased lodged a murder complaint against forest officials, police said. Hanur police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR was also forwarded to the Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) and JMFC Court in Kollegala. (ANI)