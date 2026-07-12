A 78-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son while she was asleep at her home in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Police have arrested the accused, who is reportedly undergoing treatment for mental illness. Forensic teams examined the crime scene, and a murder case has been registered following a complaint filed by the victim's other son.

A shocking incident has been reported from Rajasthan's Bikaner district, where a 78-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own son while she was sleeping at home. The incident took place in Bana village under the Shridungargarh police station area. The victim has been identified as Geeta Devi. According to police, she was asleep when the accused allegedly attacked her with wooden sticks, causing fatal injuries, according to a report by News18.

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Police arrest accused

After receiving information about the incident, Shridungargarh Police reached the spot and took the accused, identified as Ramniwas, into custody.

Family members told police that Ramniwas had been receiving treatment for mental illness for a long time. However, police have not linked his medical condition to the alleged offence and are investigating the exact reason behind the attack.

Murder case registered

The victim's other son, Om Prakash, filed a complaint against his brother, following which police registered a murder case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the seriousness of the case, forensic experts from Bikaner visited the crime scene to collect evidence. The teams examined the house and seized blood-stained wooden sticks, fingerprints and other material that could help the investigation.

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Investigation continues

The body of Geeta Devi was shifted to the Shridungargarh Hospital mortuary, where a medical board conducted the post-mortem examination. After the procedure, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Police are questioning the accused and examining all available evidence to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the alleged murder. Further investigation is underway.

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