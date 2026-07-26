Panic broke out at BRIMS District Hospital in Bidar after two youths allegedly rode a motorcycle into the Emergency Ward late on Friday night. The duo reportedly claimed one of them had a severe headache, but their decision to enter the ward on a bike disrupted hospital services. Police intervened, detained both men.

Chaos was witnessed at BRIMS District Hospital in Bidar, Karnataka after two youths rode a motorcycle straight into the Emergency Ward late on Friday night. The unusual incident left patients, their attendants and hospital staff alarmed. The motorcycle entering an area where patients were being treated also disrupted the normal functioning of the emergency department. The whole incident was captured on video, which has gone viral across social media.

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According to preliminary information, the two youths had arrived at the hospital claiming that one of them was suffering from a severe headache. However, instead of leaving the motorcycle outside the hospital, they allegedly rode it into the Emergency Ward.

The reason behind their decision to take the bike inside the ward remains unclear.

Police intervene after youths allegedly refuse to cooperate

Police personnel deployed at the hospital reportedly stepped in as the situation unfolded. Officers intercepted the youths and attempted to bring the situation under control.

The two men allegedly refused to cooperate with the police, following which officers used necessary force to restrain them. Both youths were then detained and taken to the police station.

Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated against them, according to the preliminary information available about the incident.

Authorities are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the episode, including why the motorcycle was taken into the emergency area and what led to the confrontation with the police.

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Viral video draws mixed reactions online

The video of the incident has triggered a range of reactions on social media. Several users praised the police for stepping in quickly and preventing the situation from getting worse.

One user wrote, "good job by the police," while another commenter linked the incident to the influence of Indian cinema, writing, "Effects of Indian cinema."

Some users, however, questioned the manner in which the youths were treated during the police intervention. A user wrote that the bike rider did not receive proper treatment from the police.

Another commenter appeared to use the incident to praise the region, writing, "Educated & developed south india."

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Investigation into the incident continues

The authorities are investigating the incident and further details are awaited. It is also not yet clear whether the youths were formally booked under specific charges or what action will be taken against them.

The incident has also raised concerns about security and discipline inside busy hospital emergency areas, where patients and medical workers need a calm environment, particularly during late-night hours.

For now, the two youths remain at the centre of the investigation following the reported disruption at the BRIMS District Hospital.

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