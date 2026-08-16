Vice President CP Radhakrishnan interacted with school students from New Delhi and Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day, encouraging them to develop knowledge, discipline, and a spirit of service for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan interacted with school students from New Delhi and Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The Vice President shared glimpses of the interaction in a post on X.

Glimpses | Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan interacted with School Students from New Delhi and Ghaziabad on the occasion of Independence Day at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/aaj3spnbLG — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 15, 2026

"The interaction was held as part of the Independence Day celebrations and saw Radhakrishnan engaging with school students from the national capital and neighbouring Ghaziabad", the Vice President said on X.

The Vice President interacted with students from KR Mangalam World School in New Delhi and Praesidium School in Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan. Invoking the resolve for Viksit Bharat, he encouraged them to develop knowledge, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service towards the nation.

VP's Message to Students

"Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan interacted with Students from KR Mangalam World School, New Delhi and Praesidium School, Ghaziabad, on the occasion of Independence Day at Uparashtrapati Bhavan today", an X post read.

Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan interacted with Students from K. R. Mangalam World School, New Delhi and Presidium School, Ghaziabad on the occasion of Independence Day at Uparashtrapati Bhavan today. The Vice President said students are the future of the nation and will… pic.twitter.com/lfsoZSOnVj — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 15, 2026

"The Vice President said students are the future of the nation and will play a key role in building Viksit Bharat. He urged them to pursue continuous learning, remain curious, dream big and embrace new opportunities, while giving equal importance to academics, sports and extracurricular activities", he added.

"He encouraged them to develop knowledge, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress, he further said.

80th Independence Day Greetings

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who contributed to the country's freedom struggle.

He said India's journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of democracy, the resilience of its people and their faith in the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

In a post on X, the official account of the Vice President shared, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my fellow Indians on the occasion of our 80th Independence Day. Bharat's remarkable journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our people and our unwavering faith in the ideals enshrined in our Constitution."

"May the Tricolour always inspire us to place the nation above all and serve Bharat with commitment, responsibility and pride. Jai Hind!" the post read.

Tribute to Freedom Fighters

In an article written by the Vice President and shared on X, he paid tribute to the countless known and unsung heroes of Bharat's freedom struggle, recalling their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the cause of freedom.

He said freedom fighters from different regions, backgrounds, ages and genders came together with the common goal of achieving India's freedom. He called upon citizens to honour their legacy by renewing their commitment to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In another post, it shared, "Freedom fighters, be they from Kashmir in the north or Tamil Nadu in the south; from Gujarat in the west or Assam in the east, people belonging to all regions, backgrounds, ages and genders came together with one common goal, the freedom of Mother Bharat." (ANI)

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