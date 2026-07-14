A CCTV video from Gujarat's Ambaji Temple showing an outsourced worker allegedly hiding currency notes under his foot while counting donation money has surfaced online. The temple administration has filed a complaint and police have booked 3 accused in connection with the May 5 incident. The viral clip triggered debate over temple security.

An old CCTV video from the famous Ambaji Temple in Gujarat has gone viral on social media, bringing fresh attention to an alleged theft involving money collected from the temple's donation boxes. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 5, but the footage has resurfaced online in recent days, leading to widespread discussion.

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The viral clip allegedly shows an outsourced worker involved in counting donation cash. During the counting process, the worker appears to hide currency notes beneath his foot before continuing with the work. The authenticity of the footage and the allegations are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Complaint filed, three booked

Following the incident, the Ambaji Temple administration lodged a complaint with the police. According to reports, three accused have been booked in connection with the alleged theft.

Authorities are investigating the role of those involved and are examining the CCTV footage along with other available evidence. Officials have not yet announced the total amount of money allegedly stolen. The investigation is continuing, and further action will depend on the findings.

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Video triggers mixed reactions online

The resurfaced footage has sparked strong reactions across social media platforms. Many users expressed disappointment, saying that a place of worship should remain free from such incidents. Several people demanded strict punishment for anyone found guilty and called for tighter security during donation counting.

Others argued that wherever large amounts of cash are counted manually, there is always a risk of theft unless proper safeguards are in place. Some users suggested regular frisking of staff entering and leaving counting rooms, while others used the incident to make political remarks, leading to heated online exchanges.

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Fresh focus on temple security

The Ambaji case has also revived discussion around recent allegations of fund irregularities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A preliminary Special Investigation Team probe found serious security gaps in the Ram Temple's donation counting process.

After reviewing CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, investigators identified around 70 instances where counting staff were allegedly seen hiding cash bundles in their clothes, shoes or pockets.

The probe also found that workers were not frisked while entering or leaving the counting hall, and checks on personal belongings were weak. Opposition leaders demanded accountability, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strict action against anyone found guilty.

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While the two cases are separate and involve different investigations, both have renewed calls for stronger security measures, better surveillance, stricter checks on staff and greater transparency in handling public donations at major religious institutions.

(With agency inputs)