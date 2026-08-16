A massive landslide at a road-cutting site in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district killed three people and left one missing. Rescue operations are underway but face challenges from continuous rainfall and difficult terrain.

Three people died and another went missing after a massive landslide struck a PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road-cutting site in the Sinalita Belt near Nacho village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, officials said.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Upper Subansiri, three bodies were retrieved from the landslide site, while one person remains trapped under the debris. The deceased have been identified as Lt. Tadu Baki, Lt. Taji Rai and Lt. Babul Ali. Another person, Lt. Markarosh Basumatary, is yet to be retrieved. One injured person, Sonar Basumatary, is undergoing treatment at Daporijo hospital, the DDMO said.

Details of the Incident

The landslide occurred at a PMGSY road-cutting site and buried several labourers under the debris. The incident was initially feared to have claimed four lives, with rescue teams working to locate those trapped.

The landslide has also severely affected road connectivity in the area, with heavy debris and water blocking stretches of the road.

Rescue Operation Challenges

Continuous rainfall and unstable terrain have further complicated the rescue operation. Search and rescue operations are underway at the incident site.

Rescue efforts are expected to resume and intensify on Saturday morning, officials said, adding that difficult terrain and the continuing threat of further landslides are making the operation particularly challenging.

Community Concern and Wider Impact

The incident has triggered concern among residents of the Sinalita Belt and surrounding areas. Local communities have urged authorities to deploy additional rescue personnel and equipment and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Authorities and rescue agencies have been urged to intensify search and rescue operations while taking necessary precautions against further landslides in the affected area.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have affected several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Dibang Valley and Upper Subansiri, with reports of flooding and disruption to road connectivity in some areas.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)