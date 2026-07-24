A viral video showing rows of water bottles at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has drawn attention amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged NEET irregularities. The footage highlights efforts to keep protesters supplied with drinking water as students gather at the protest site.

A viral video showing rows of large water bottles lined up at Jantar Mantar, Delhi has drawn attention online as students continue their protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The footage shows hundreds of water containers placed along the protest area, with bottles arranged in long lines for people gathered at the site. The scene has been widely shared on social media, with many users pointing to the visible arrangements for drinking water during the ongoing demonstration.

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As numerous people show their support for students and other protestors at Jantar Mantar, food is being sent to them from different parts of the country. Even some auto drivers have reportedly been offering free rides to students after metro stations in the area were temporarily shut.

The water supply has become one of the visible signs of support and volunteer activity around the protest site. Several social media users praised those helping students, while others questioned who was paying for the supplies and asked for more evidence behind some of the claims circulating online.

Social media reactions divided

The video received a strong response, with comments ranging from praise for the public support to some questions about the source of funding for the arrangements.

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Some users described the protest as a movement supported by ordinary people, while others said the supplies could be backed by organised groups or wealthy donors. One commenter questioned claims about free auto rides and asked for videos to prove them.

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Others focused on the protesters themselves. Some users said the large gathering reflected growing frustration among young people over the examination system and urged those in power to take their concerns seriously.

There were also comments praising volunteers and the arrangements at the site. One user said the presence of women at the protest and their reported sense of safety had also become an important part of the wider public discussion.

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CJP's demands amid NEET row

The viral water bottle video and many such videos showing nationwide support to the protesters come amid protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET irregularities and wider concerns about India's examination system.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had placed several demands before Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh during a meeting. These included the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of students who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs registered against peaceful protesters.

Das also said the group had sought a written assurance that protesters would not face fresh legal action in the future. According to him, the government responded positively in principle to demands concerning compensation and the withdrawal of cases, with another meeting expected.

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka also said the government had shown a "very positive response" to two of the group's main demands.

Protesters had marched towards Parliament

Thousands of students took part in the July 20 Parliament march organised by the CJP and sought action over alleged examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the exam system. When protesters attempted to move past police barricades in central Delhi, security forces used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Videos shared online purportedly showed some protesters being manhandled by police. Delhi Police, however, said force was used only after parts of the crowd allegedly became violent and engaged in stone-pelting.

Against this backdrop, the long rows of water bottles at Jantar Mantar have emerged as another widely shared image from the continuing protest, highlighting the basic arrangements being made for students staying at the site.

(With ANI inputs)