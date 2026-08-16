The IWAI hosted the 4th 'Brahmaputra Calling - Open India Quiz' in Guwahati, drawing 103 teams. The quiz celebrated India's maritime heritage, with historian Hindol Sengupta as chief guest, aiming to reconnect youth with this history.

Event Draws Enthusiastic Participation

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Assam, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, hosted the fourth edition of the 'Brahmaputra Calling - Open India Quiz' at Royal Global University in Guwahati on Saturday as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, a press release stated.

The quiz saw enthusiastic participation from 103 teams, with teams from across the Northeast as well as New Delhi and Kolkata, making it a broad-based platform for knowledge enthusiasts to compete and celebrate India's history, culture and maritime heritage.

Celebrating Maritime Heritage

According to the release, themed "India's Rivers, Waterways & Seafaring Heritage," the special round highlighted India's rich relationship with its rivers, inland waterways and seafaring traditions, bringing the country's maritime heritage into the Independence Day celebrations.

Chief Guest on Reconnecting Youth

Historian and author Prof Hindol Sengupta, who attended the event as chief guest, said the Brahmaputra and India's other rivers have shaped the country's civilisational, economic and cultural history and that initiatives such as the quiz help reconnect younger generations with this heritage.

"Children today must know that India is far more than what the internet feeds them. A quiz is an engaging and entertaining way to discover and learn about our own country. I congratulate and thank Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji for giving a fresh impetus to the culture of quizzing through Brahmaputra Calling," said Sengupta.

"We must have swaraj of ideas. India's rivers are not merely waterways; they are living threads of our civilisational history. The Brahmaputra, in particular, has shaped the culture, commerce and imagination of the Northeast for centuries. Bringing this heritage into a national knowledge platform like 'Brahmaputra Calling' is an important way of reconnecting young Indians with the waterways that have helped shape our nation," Sengupta further added.

IWAI's Vision for the Initiative

Prabin Bora, Director (I/C), IWAI, Regional Office in Guwahati, said the initiative seeks to deepen public awareness about the role of inland waterways in India's development while celebrating the country's rich maritime heritage.

"Brahmaputra Calling is an initiative to bring India's waterways into the larger national conversation. Through this platform, we want to encourage greater awareness among young people about the Brahmaputra, our inland waterways and their role in India's trade, connectivity, culture and economic development. The enthusiastic participation from across the Northeast and beyond reflects the growing interest in our waterways and their immense potential," Bora said.

Quiz Winners Announced

Renowned quizmaster Vinay Upadhyay and the Quriozzity team conducted the quiz. Jitaditya Narzary and Biswajit Sarma emerged as the winners, securing the first position. Rajibul Awal and Sayantan Saikia finished second, while Biswajyoti Saikia and Mridul Ram Kalita secured the third position. The first, second and third prize winners received cash awards of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Finalists were also awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The fourth edition of 'Brahmaputra Calling' further reinforced the role of India's inland waterways as an important part of the country's cultural, historical and economic heritage, while providing a platform for knowledge enthusiasts and quizzers from across the country to come together on Independence Day, the press release stated. (ANI)