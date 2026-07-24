A viral video shows a child turning a mall fountain in Indore into his own swimming pool. The boy is seen dancing in the water and playfully avoiding guards and mall staff who ask him to come out. Several men eventually manage to pull him out and hand him back to his parents, leaving social media users amused and entertained.

A video of a young child turning a mall fountain into his own swimming pool has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused by his playful behaviour. The video, reportedly filmed at a mall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shows the child happily sitting and dancing in the fountain water. Instead of getting out when asked, he appears to enjoy the attention and continues playing in the water.

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Child refuses to leave the fountain

As mall staff and security guards try to convince the child to come out, he can be seen moving around in the fountain and playfully avoiding them. At one point, several men appear to be trying to catch hold of him, but the child keeps moving away through the water.

People watching the scene inside the mall seem entertained by the unusual incident. Some can be seen smiling as the child continues his little adventure, while the adults around him try to bring the situation under control.

After several attempts, a mall official finally manages to get hold of the child and takes him out of the fountain. The child is then handed over to his parents.

The video has sparked a largely humorous reaction online, with many users saying the boy did what they had always wanted to do as children.

Child's swimming pool

Several social media users joked that the child had turned the mall into a water park. One comment read, "Phoenix Mall ❌ Swimming Pool ✅", while another said the child had fulfilled the childhood dream of many people.

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Others compared the boy to the fictional character Shinchan because of his playful and mischievous behaviour. Some users also joked about the mall staff having to chase him around the fountain.

The comments were mostly light-hearted, with many people praising the child's carefree attitude and saying that the video brought some much-needed laughter to their feeds.

Some users raise safety concerns

While most reactions were positive, a few users also urged parents to be careful around decorative fountains. They pointed out that such fountains may contain electrical equipment, motors or chemicals and may not be safe for children to play in.

The video has since attracted widespread attention online, with viewers enjoying the child's determination to turn an ordinary mall visit into an unexpected swimming session.

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