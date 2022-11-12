Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls

A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray. The elections will decide the fates of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

Himachal Pradesh is all set to undergo assembly elections which will kick-start at 8 am today (November 12, 2022). The political campaigns in poll-bound hill state came to an end on November 10, setting up the stage for the voters to cast their vote to elect the new government.

According to the Election Commission, voters can cast their vote till 5 pm and the votes will be counted next month, on December 8.

It is reportedly said that about 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in the hill state. Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase.

Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable. Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach.

About 55,92,828 electors are eligible to cast their vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs. Of the total eligible electors, 27,37,845 are female, 28,54,945 are male and 38 belong to the third gender.

A state disaster management plan has been prepared, along with plans for district disaster management, as per the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has deployed teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), comprising 50 personnel each, in the tribal-dominated Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts for quick response in the event of any untoward incidents or natural calamities.

The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls came to an end on Thursday (November 10), with the BJP and Congress locking horns to contest and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying to put up a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned in the poll-bound hill state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.