    Election Commission bans exit poll projections, opinion polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

    The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8. Of the 182 seats in the legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that a ban would come into effect from November 12 onwards on conducting or publishing of exit polls in connection with the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. According to reports, the ban will remain in place till December 5.

    In its notification, the EC said, "The period between 8 am on 12-11-2022 and 5.30 pm on 05-12-2022 as the period during which conducting any Exit Poll and publishing/publicizing the result of any exit poll in connection with Himachal Pradesh Elections and Gujarat Elections 2022 shall be prohibited."

    Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8.

    Earlier on Thursday (November 10), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 160 candidates, which included as many as 14 female candidates, for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

    As many as 69 winning candidates from the last state election have been repeated.

    In Gujarat, BJP has been in power in the state from the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion. The saffron party is expected to see a tough challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming election.

