Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting', why Fatehpur is today a hotspot

Pathania holds sway in at least 15 panchayat areas which were part of his Nurpur constituency before the delimitation ahead of 2012 polls. Parmar, who was a frontrunner for the party ticket, has been expelled from the party along with four other rebels for six years for contesting as an independent candidate.

The infighting of BJP, a poster war and a controversial video clip has made Fatehpur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh a hot seat for the upcoming Assembly elections. Fatehpur, known for its Pong Dam wetlands where migratory birds from Siberia and northern China arrive, has become the political hotspot ever since the BJP roped in its three-time Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania.

Presently, the BJP has nominated Pathania, the state youth services and sports minister, to contest from the seat, much to the dismay of former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar.

Also read: 'Like a tool of Sangh Parivar': Kerala's LDF launches campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Pathania holds sway in at least 15 panchayat areas which were part of his Nurpur constituency before the delimitation ahead of 2012 polls. Parmar, who was a frontrunner for the party ticket, has been expelled from the party along with four other rebels for six years for contesting as an independent candidate.

Since 2003, the BJP has been losing the seat, except for 2007 when Rajan Sushant won the seat on the party ticket.

However, in 2009, the BJP lost the seat to the Congress in the bypoll held due to the election of Sushant as Lok Sabha MP from the Kangra seat. The constituency yet again hit the limelight over a poster war between Pathania and Parmar.

Also read: Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court adjourns hearing on plea to worship 'shivling' in mosque

A controversy also broke out after the Congress recently released a video clip on Twitter, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice was heard in a call with Parmar where the former was "pressuring" the BJP leader not to contest as an independent.

The Congress also alleged that PM Modi was "misusing his power" to influence free and fair elections in the state. While Parmar refused to address the matter, his close associate said the video clip is from October 30.

"I have been sidelined by the state BJP leadership even as I lost the 2017 election by a low margin of 1,284 votes. I was hopeful that I would be given the ticket in the 2021 by-elections, but the party again ignored me and nominated Baldev Thakur," Parmar said.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Chidambaram slams BJP, says 'no apology or no resignation' for Morbi bridge tragedy

Meanwhile, Pathania refuted all claims of infighting within the party unit. He said the BJP is putting a united face in the constituency. Local leaders like Baldev Thakur were seen canvassing for him during a roadshow in the Rehan area.

"The work done by me in the panchayat areas that were part of my Nurpur constituency is my identity. People will choose development work," Pathania asserted.

"I have developed Nurpur as a sports city. On the other hand, there is not even a single playground in Fatehpur. I will provide the adequate sports infrastructure and facilities in Fatehpur," he said.

However, the fight this time is tough for the BJP in the Congress stronghold. While government employees, a major vote bank in Himachal Pardesh, are upset over the new pension scheme, resentment is prevailing among the youth against unemployment and the Agniveer scheme.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12. The results will be declared on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)