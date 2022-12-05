Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates: Will BJP come to power in hill state?

In the 2017 assembly election, the turnout for the hill state was recorded at 75.6 per cent. It can be seen that the voters are eager to know who is likely to form the government as the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 to elect the 68-member assembly. The assembly election 2022 in the hill state was conducted in a single phase and recorded over 74 per cent voter turnout.

While the BJP and the Congress contested on all the 68 assembly constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded their candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats.

In Himachal, the BJP is hoping to secure a second consecutive victory in the state which alternates between the BJP and the Congress.

In the campaign, the BJP it banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its development agenda and the promise of more projects being unlocked by a double-engine government (the BJP being in power both at the centre and in the state). In 2017, it won 44 of the 68 seats and 48.8% of the vote share.